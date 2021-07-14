New urban sports paradise

It’s a paradise for BMX riders, survival and free runners, boot campers and skaters. The brand-new Urban Sports Park in Strijp is ready, and it’s already attracting visitors from far and wide.

The exercise area is a kind of jungle full of fitness and exercise equipment. You can play Tarzan and try to defy gravity. The park is particularly popular in the evening.

The park cost just under €1 million to build. Most of the money came from the Regiodeal – a governmental fund for regional facilities. The new Urban Sports Park on Elburglaan is open daily and is free of charge for everyone.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob