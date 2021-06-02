Will new buildings near railway zone be safe?

50Plus wants to know the consequences of the safety measures around the new construction along the railway track.

The group is afraid the measures will be at the expense of the projects’ inclusiveness. There are various plans in the pipeline for District-E, as it’s called. These are to build large residential towers in the railway area.

Earlier, the plans raised questions about the safety of the site. The railway carries a large number of goods trains that transport hazardous substances. So, the municipality must take extra measures to guarantee the safety of future residents.

The plans for District-E state, among other things, that the new project must be accessible to everyone. To ensure safety, no groups of ‘less self-reliant people’ may live near the railway. According to 50Plus, this could make it less attractive for seniors to move into a District-E home. They may then have to move when they become less mobile.

Impact on childcare

The group also wants to know what the consequences are for, for example, childcare and daycare in the area. Some have difficulty walking and are therefore less self-reliant. They wouldn’t be able to use the new workspaces because of the safety measures.

50Plus wants to know whether the city council intends to develop the plans around the railway zone so that the area will be safe enough for all future residents.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob