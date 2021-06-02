Art museum will have new entrance

The Van Abbe Museum will open its doors to the public again on Saturday, 5 June.

The museum’s main entrance has been moved to 2 Stratumsedijk. Visitors must book a ticket online in advance. The new entrance can be reached via the shortest covered bridge in Europe. It’s the bright pink artwork ‘Echt iets voor u’ (‘Really something for you’) by John Körmeling.

From there, you cross a wooden platform over the pond to the museum’s new entrance. This modified routing enables the museum to better regulate the flow of visitors. That guarantees a safe visit. All existing exhibitions have been extended or moved forward.

So, visitors still have a chance to see them. See the museum’s website for an up-to-date, complete overview.

