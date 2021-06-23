VDL makes millions, despite COVID

VDL made a profit of €97 million in 2020. That’s a decrease of 38% compared to the previous year when the company made a profit of €156 million. This is shown in the company’s annual report.

The company’s turnover is €4.7 billion. That’s over a billion euro less than in the previous year – a fall of 19%. VDL did suffer from the corona crisis.

Materials, employees and market demand weren’t available simultaneously or in sufficient quantities. Nevertheless, the damage incurred by the company was manageable.

No permanent jobs lost

VDL writes that, thanks to government support measures, the company could retain its permanent staff. However, 250 casual workers were laid off. That is about 1.5% of the total of the company’s more than 15,000 employees.

Other matters that influenced the fiscal result were the acquisition of electronics company TPB Electronics and poultry company Jansen Poultry Equipment. Work was also carried out on the establishment of PPE Solutions, a mask company.

VDL also invested €159 million in research and development. This puts the company in the top ten of the most innovative companies in the Netherlands, VDL claims.

Source: www.studio040.nl

