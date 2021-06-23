Campina towers’ first draft presented

The designs for two of the five residential towers to be erected on the former Campina site have been presented by property developer BPD.

As previously announced, some 700 homes are to be built on the Campina site. Five residential towers will be built on De Caai, as the area will be called. It’s now largely clear what two of the five residential towers will look like.

“In both designs, various elements of the factories recur, such as the large windows and semicircular frames. There’s a reference to the site’s conical roofs,” a spokesperson for developer BPD says.

Approved

“The designs are already at an advanced stage. The Eindhoven Municipality’s Spatial Quality Committee assessed and approved the designs last week.”

Councillor Yasin Torunoglu is delighted with the plan. “It’s a fantastic, bold plan for affordable homes. And it’s going into the implementation phase. It sets the tone for the rest of the Canal Zone.”

“We can’t deal with all the plans there at once. It takes time to create a good vision.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob