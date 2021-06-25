Trade union to protest for minimum wage in Eindhoven

Trade union FNV will hold a protest Saturday in Eindhoven for a minimum wage of 14 euros.

The FNV is taking action because many people who work for a minimum wage cannot or can barely make ends meet. Moreover, the minimum wage would have remained relatively low compared to the average price and wage development. As a result, the minimum wage would be about twenty percent lower than it was in the 1970s.

To gain attention for the case, union members staged an action on Saturday at the bridge over the Dommel River at Stratumseind. This is to make clear that the new cabinet has to ‘get over the bridge’. Also because according to the union ‘almost all political parties during the elections declared themselves in favor of a minimum wage.

It is not the first time that the FNV is campaigning for a minimum wage of 14 euros, in March union members also stood in front of the town hall. Saturday is also protests in other cities.

