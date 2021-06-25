Arrests at Eindhoven Airport for human trafficking

The Royal Netherlands Military Police arrested three men at Eindhoven Airport on suspicion of human trafficking. The Royal Netherlands Military informed this.

The police were checking a flight from Italy. The three men in that flight carried Swedish passports. The police found that two of the three men were traveling on someone else’s passport.

The police arrested the two for identity fraud. They have to yet establish their true identity. They arrested the third person, a 40-year-old man from Sweden, on suspicion of human smuggling.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.