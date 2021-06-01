Promising outlook in the Brainport region

While the national economy continues to shrink, the figures for Southeast Brabant are the only ones showing growth.

Major players in the Brainport region continue to flourish. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports a two per cent growth for the first two months of 2021. “We have a characteristic economy in this region, namely the innovative manufacturing industry,” explains Brainport director Paul van Nunen.

“We build a lot of products and devices that are in great demand, both in the Netherlands and worldwide. Typical products include digitisation services, health devices and the major energy transition everyone’s busy with. These products meet global demand, which gives confidence.”

Despite the good times for Brainport, Van Nunen also realises that things aren’t as rosy everywhere. “It’s great that we can boost the economy. But it would be a misunderstanding to think that we don’t have economic problems here. Unfortunately, the culture, hospitality, and event management sectors are struggling.”

Proud Mayor Huge amounts have been spent in managing the corona crisis in the country. “It’s time to boost the economy. And Brainport is an example of giving full throttle,” says Eindhoven Mayor, Johan Jorristma.” “Credit goes to all our big, medium and small players. They continue to strive for the success of this region.” Continued investments The region eagerly hopes for positive growth. “We have to continue on the path taken. Key areas would be infrastructure and collaboration. Companies work together, and knowledge institutions and governments should participate.” Another aspect would be talent development. According to the director, this is currently the biggest shortfall. Recently, 5000 vacancies have been filled in the region, and van Nunen expects this to expand. The world’s transitioning into newer ways of life, and technology is needed for this. ”We need people to build and propel this”, he adds. Source: OmroepBrabant Translator: Seetha Editor: Melinda Walraven