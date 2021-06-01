Pathé Eindhoven welcomes visitors

After the closure of almost six months, Pathé Eindhoven will open again on 5 June. Visitors don’t have to be tested for COVID-19 but must adhere to the basic measures.

Measures

The anti-corona measures have already been at the cinema chain a year ago. Visitors must e-book their tickets in advance and also complete an online health check. A safe social distance of 1,5 meters must be kept. The hall allows a maximum of 50 visitors at once and, fixed seating places are allocated.

Guests can enjoy food and drinks for their movie experience. The refreshment outlets are open until 22:00. Although the air in the cinema hall is refreshed every ten minutes, face masks are mandatory until being seated.



Pathé Eindhoven had used the lockdown closure time to their advantage. Many renovations, such as a renewed IMAX arena, has been created.

Source: Studio040