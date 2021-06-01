Eindhoven may soon partly ban investors from the housing market

Eindhoven may soon have more room to ban investors from certain parts of the housing market.

By introducing a new law, Interior Minister Kasja Ollongren wants to give municipalities the option to ban house purchase by investors in certain neighbourhoods. If the law passes the Senate, Eindhoven can put an end to such practices from 2022.

The current measures are not enough to cool down the overheated housing market. At the beginning of this year, Eindhoven, together with the four major cities in Randstad, sent a letter to the cabinet to do more against slum landlords.

“Locally we see what the problem is, we have names and numbers for whom we are doing it. But the tools we have now are too limited to really exert any influence. A house should be a home and not an investment object,” said the Housing and Neighborhoods councillor, Yasin Torunoglu.

