Council gives laptops to needy kids

The Stichting Leergeld (School Fee Foundation) has received 80 laptops.

The laptops were used by councillors in the past but have since fallen into disuse. In March this year, the PvdA and Denk parties proposed that the laptops be donated to children whose parents cannot afford a laptop.

“When schools had to close due to COVID-19, it became painfully clear that it’s not a matter of course for every child to have a laptop”, Councillor Joost De Jong says. “This is necessary to be able to follow the lessons. Even now that the schools have reopened, there are still children who don’t have laptops.

“Even though they need one for school. It’s a nice gesture of the council to respond to this and good that Stichting Leergeld has been providing this kind of support for years.”

The Eindhoven Municipality says the laptops have been cleaned and data removed. Stichting Leergeld will ensure that the laptops get to the children.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob