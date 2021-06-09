200 homes on old Philips site

On the site of the former Eindhovensche Drukkerij van Philips (Eindhoven Philips Printing House), on Cederlaan, real estate developer BPD wants to build some 200 houses.

According to BPD, the new neighbourhood, which will be called ‘Drukkerijkwartier’ (‘Printers Quarter’), should have a recognisable face. “With the architecture, we want to respond to the current surroundings. But we also want to link with the area’s past.”

“For example, we’re trying to make the printing industry’s past tangible. That’s by including patio houses in the courtyard with a characteristic roof shape. Those of the so-called hall houses”, a BPD representative says.

The neighbourhood will include townhouses with gardens and flats. There will also be a block of flats of some 45 metres high. BPD says it hopes to start construction in the summer of 2022. The neighbourhood should then be completed in 2024.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob