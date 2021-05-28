VDL makes new attempt to take control of Neways

VDL is making a hostile takeover attempt to take control of the Son electronics company Neways.

VDL already owns about 30% of the company, but wants to take over Neways completely. Earlier it seemed that a takeover was in order, but the board and the supervisory board of the company held it back.

That is why VDL is still trying to get its hands on the company. For the current offer of 13 euro per share, the Eindhoven-based company would be able to acquire around 70% of the shares.

Source: www.studio040.nl

