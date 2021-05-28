Many violations in goods transport on A67

A checking took place on various goods transport vehicles on Thursday. Sixteen of the seventeen combinations checked for goods transport on the A67 showed violations. The East Brabant Traffic Police announced this on Friday morning.

Officers discovered, among other things, that drivers had taken insufficient rest. They were driving on someone else’s driver card or even without a driver card. One transport had 28% overload of goods.

‘Safety becomes risky’

“These results show that it is necessary for us to continue to monitor this on a structural basis,” emphasizes a spokesperson for the traffic police. “If we don’t obey the rules, we risk road safely greatly. Almost every day in our area we see serious collisions with transport vehicles. This is mostly due to technical defects, poor maintenance, insufficient load securing, distraction, or insufficient rest.”

