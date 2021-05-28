Housing Corps want to stop paying levy

The Association of Housing Corporations, Aedes, has proposed a halt in rental levy payments.

Eindhoven housing corporations collectively agree with this. These are Woonbedrif, Wooninc, Thuis, and Trudo.

The rental levy was introduced in 2013. All housing corporations agreed to pay 10-20% of their income to the government. It desperately needed this money to build new affordable houses.

Hundreds of millions in levies

Since then, these housing corporations, together, have paid more than €300 million in governmental levies. Thuis paid €61million, Trudo €19,6 million, Wooninc €49,9 million, and Woonbedrif €176,4 millon. That’s according to a spokesperson for the agencies.

They say this huge amount of money could have been used for things. That includes developing new housing and more energy-saving housing projects. The contributions from these housing corporations were enormous.

‘Must cool down housing market’

They want the new cabinet to stop the current rental levy ruling. The Eindhoven City Council supports this. “We need to cool down the overheated housing prices,” says Lifestyle and Spatial Development councillor Yasin Torunoglu.

“That requires measures and substantial investment. Levy from rentals is a very significant contribution. The housing corporations can use this money to realise more affordable rental housing.”

“And to tackle other social challenges. These include sustainability and increasing the quality of life in neighbourhoods. That’s vital for all those people looking for an affordable roof over their heads,” concludes the councillor.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Aroop Bhattacharjee

Editor: Melinda Walraven