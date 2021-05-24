Stadspaviljoen in new hands

The Stadspaviljoen in the Stadswandelpark is getting a new owner.

Eveline Wu is taking over this iconic Eindhoven hospitality venue. That’s what the local daily newspaper, Eindhovens Dagblad reports. This will be Wu’s fourth business in the city.

The 43-year-old businesswoman already runs Mood Strijp-S, Mood on Keizersgracht and Mood Streetfood on the Nieuwe Emmasingel. But contrary to her other restaurants, this new addition won’t have an Asian character.

Upgraded version

“I’m not going to turn it into an Asian kitchen with sushi”, she says. “It will remain ‘Eindhoven’s lounge’, but will be upgraded. We’re going to renovate a lot inside.”

“We’re going to change the floor. I want to make it a bit more modern. And it will have an open kitchen,” Wu says.

Little will be changed to the outside. “We’re going to upgrade the entrance and modernise the terrace.”

‘Most beautiful wedding venue’

The Stadspavilion houses a bar, restaurant and two function rooms. These rooms will remain available for weddings. “I’m going to make it the most beautiful wedding venue in Eindhoven,” Wu promises.

To realise her plans, the business will be closed for a while. From July to mid-September, the Stadspaviljoen will be renovated.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Melinda Walraven