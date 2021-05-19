New neighbourhood called De Caai

The city neighbourhood that is coming up on the site of the old Campina terrain near the canal in Eindhoven will be called De Caai. Developer BPD has announced this.

Earlier, part of the plans for the former industrial site was presented. It should eventually become a place where living, working and recreation come together.

More than 700 homes will be built, and there will be space for the hospitality industry, studios, offices and lots of greenery. BPD would like to see innovative entrepreneurs come to De Caai who are active in the fields of food and health.

Construction on the site will start next year. The first homes must be ready in 2023. The Campina factory on this site closed its doors in 2015 after 54 years. At the time, it employed more than 140 people.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob