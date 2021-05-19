Best campsite wants to expand

Bianca and Lambert Essens own the popular De Reuten mini-campsite in Best. They’re eager to expand.

They now received permission and have increased their sites from 15 to 25. The campsite was packed last year. The 15 stands filled up quickly. “We had to turn many people away because we didn’t have any more space,” says Bianca.

De Reuten is the only campsite in Best and has around for 35 years. “People couldn’t go on holiday abroad last year because of the global pandemic. That’s why we had so many more bookings.”

Ten stands more

Last Wednesday, the municipality informed Bianca she could add ten additional camping spaces. “We got eight more bookings in three days. With 23 stands, we were almost full last weekend,” explains Bianca.

Bianca and her husband have been planning to expand for years. “We have enough space for more tents. But the council thinks 25 is enough for now.”

“Eventually, we’d like to get to 40 or 50 stands. However, I’m delighted with these extra ones we already have,” Bianca says.

Coming for 14 years

Joop (93) and Francien (94) de Beus have been coming to the campsite for 14 years. “We live in a flat with a balcony. We miss the outdoor life”, Joop says.

They used to drive all over Europe with their caravan. “Now that we’re a bit older, this is a very nice place. We only live three kilometres away.”

The couple spends the entire season at the campsite. They occasionally sleep in their caravan. Joop thinks the expansion of the grounds is fantastic.

Younger crowd

“At the moment, it’s mainly older people who come here. They’ll also have to attract a younger crowd,” Joop says. In addition to the campsite, Bianca and Lambert also run other amenities.

They have a horse farm, a bed and breakfast and several tiny houses. “Unfortunately, these are also included in the 25 stands,” Bianca says. She’s not happy about that.

The couple would like to be able to live off the campsite’s earnings eventually. That’s not yet possible. That’s why Lambert also works in road construction.

“It tough to make enough off the 25 stands. We hope the municipality will realise that,” Bianca concludes.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven