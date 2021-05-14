It’s almost final exams time

High school finals for all levels will begin in the Netherlands on Monday.

That was announced by the Chairman of the Board of Tests and Examinations, Pieter Hendrikse, from Sint-Joriscollege in Stratum, Eindhoven. This organisation is nationally responsible for the central examinations in secondary education. Hendrikse intends to further discuss the consequences of the corona crisis for the exams with Eindhoven education administrators.

This year, extra teachers will be deployed to guide exam pupils. There’s also extra leniency for the students after their difficult pandemic year. For example, there will be an extra resit, and students won’t be penalized for their final results for failing one subject.

As of next week, it’s anticipated that nearly 200,000 students will take their exams.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Aroop Bhattacharjee