More catering outlets opened despite corona last year

It is perhaps difficult to believe, but the number of catering businesses in Brabant increased in the corona crisis period. This is evident from the figures of the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Of the 20 Dutch municipalities with the most hospitality businesses, Tilburg is the front runner. In 2020 there were 24 more hospitality businesses there than in 2019, which is an increase of 4.2 percent.

Across Brabant, the number of hospitality businesses grew by 1.1 percent last year. So in this difficult period there appeared to be room for hospitality businesses to open their doors. This growth is mainly due to the enormous increase in takeaways.

Tilburg

Among the 20 municipalities with the most catering establishments, Tilburg, along with Haarlemmermeer, has grown the fastest. Corona has not influenced the huge growth in the first quarter of 2020.

Decrease in old-fashioned catering establishments

The old-fashioned restaurants and pubs did see a contraction due to the anti-corona measures. Of these, according to CBS, three-quarters of the businesses have claimed the government support measures.

Other municipalities

In the somewhat smaller municipalities in Brabant, there is still a larger growth to be seen in 2020. Baarle-Nassau, for example, had an increase of up to 13%. Woensdrecht also grew significantly by 12%.

Mill en Sint Hubert shrank by 13% and went from 23 to 20 hospitality businesses. Halderberge shrank the hardest with 6.9 percent.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta