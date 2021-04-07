Studios on Estate need residents

Trudo is building some 30 social rental homes on the Landgoed Eikenburg (Estate) in Eindhoven.

The studios and apartments will be completed around the summer. That is why the corporation is now looking for suitable residents. Trudo is looking for candidates who want to live with others and actively participate in the residential community.

In 2013, Trudo took over Landgoed Eikenburg from the Broeders van Liefde (Brothers of Charity). This institute previously developed monastery lofts in the estate’s main building. The new project is called the Pannenhoef Leemerhoef and is the first new-build project on the estate.

Candidates can register until 15 April through a motivation letter. The information on this can be found (in Dutch) here.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob