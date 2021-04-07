Drug waste dump; soil to be purified

The Waalre Municipality has started to decontaminate up an area of soil near the caravan park on Broekweg.

Previously dumped drug waste has tainted the spot. Officials discovered the waste at the end of 2019. Investigations have shown that the soil needs to be purified.

According to the council, there are no health risks or permanent environmental damage. A group of caravan dwellers was identified as those dumping the waste. This concerns three of the camp’s addresses.

Going to be expensive

Authorities gave the offenders the opportunity to clean up the area themselves. They failed to do so within the set time frame. The clean-up’s going to cost tens of thousands of euros.

The municipality will therefore carry out the sanitation. They will recover the costs from the offenders, they say.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven