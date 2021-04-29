Registration for Eindhoven Marathon opens

Registration for the Eindhoven Marathon opened on Thursday, with the organisers hopeful the event can go ahead on October 10 this year.

The current measures in place due to the pandemic are expected to be considerably more relaxed by autumn, and more people vaccinated.

While the marathon was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, tickets issued to those who registered are still valid.

Races of varying distances are planned for October. In addition to the full and half marathons, these are the ten kilometres, the City Run (five kilometres), and the Mini Marathon (1.6 kilometres).

In 2019, approximately 23,500 runners took part in the marathon. The charity for the 37th edition is KWF Kankerbestrijding, a cancer charity. Participants can donate upon registration.