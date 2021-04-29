Brabant Day called off again

This year’s edition of Brabant Day is cancelled. Whilst the Dutch government plan to relax the current coronavirus measures further in May, the event’s organisers say there is too much uncertainty around this. Last year’s edition of Brabant Day, which fell during the first wave of the coronavirus, was also cancelled.

Brabant Day is an annual parade celebrating the history and culture of Brabant, held in Heeze.

‘With pain in our hearts, we must cancel the 63rd edition of Brabant Day,’ the organisers write. The decision was reached after much deliberation with local councillors and volunteers.

More events and social activities are expected to be possible by the end of August, but uncertainties remain. Many weeks of preparation go into the parade. For example, mechanics begin building the special parade wagons in June. Whether the building process can be done in a safe, corona-proof way remains under discussion.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman