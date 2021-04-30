Stabbing incident in Eindhoven, one wounded

A man was injured in a stabbing incident in Eindhoven on Thursday afternoon. An argument was the cause of the stabbing. It happened in front of the Shaker Centre on the Nieuwe Fellenoord.

The victim and the perpetrator allegedly got into an argument late in the afternoon on Thursday. According to a witness, the perpetrator then went into a store and grabbed a knife. He then stabbed the victim several times. Both then fled the scene.

Victim found in the neighborhood

The victim was later found nearby and was then taken by ambulance to the hospital. Nothing is known about the exact nature of his injuries, but he does not appear to be in any danger of death. According to the police, much is still unclear about the stabbing and investigations are ongoing.

According to a witness, it is about a quarrel within the Syrian community. There are calls saying not to talk to the police, which complicates the investigation. The police do not yet have a description of the perpetrator.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta