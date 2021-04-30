Curfew fines worth €1.2 million in Brabant

13,300 people have violated the curfew in Brabant in recent months. This yielded the treasury €1,263,500. Police issued nationally, 95,000 curfew fines. It is worth €9,025,000.
The police published a figure on Thursday regarding this. The most curfew fines were handed out in:
Eindhoven: 1927
Tilburg: 1481
Den Bosch: 1016
Converted to the number of inhabitants, the most fines were handed out in:
Bergen op Zoom: 8.6 per thousand inhabitants
Eindhoven: 8.2 per thousand inhabitants
Asten: 8.2 per thousand inhabitants
The curfew went into effect on 23 January. Anyone found on the street without a valid reason between 9 p.m. (10 a.m. from March 31) and 4:30 a.m. was fined €95.
Source: omreopbrabant.nl
Translation: Chaitali Sengupta