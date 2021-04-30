Curfew fines worth €1.2 million in Brabant

13,300 people have violated the curfew in Brabant in recent months. This yielded the treasury €1,263,500. Police issued nationally, 95,000 curfew fines. It is worth €9,025,000.

The police published a figure on Thursday regarding this. The most curfew fines were handed out in:

Eindhoven: 1927

Tilburg: 1481

Den Bosch: 1016

Converted to the number of inhabitants, the most fines were handed out in:

Bergen op Zoom: 8.6 per thousand inhabitants

Eindhoven: 8.2 per thousand inhabitants

Asten: 8.2 per thousand inhabitants

The curfew went into effect on 23 January. Anyone found on the street without a valid reason between 9 p.m. (10 a.m. from March 31) and 4:30 a.m. was fined €95.

Source: omreopbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.