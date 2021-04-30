First tenant for Eindhoven 3D printed home

The first tenant of a house made with a 3D concrete printer will receive the key on Friday. The house is in the Bosrijk district of Meerhoven.

This is part of the ‘project Milestone’. TU Eindhoven developed the project. A computer ensures that the strips of concrete are placed exactly in the right place and in the right dosage. As a result, a house no longer needs to be rectangular but can take on more natural shapes. ‘Like boulders, the houses blend into the wooded surroundings, as if they have always been there,’ the landlord describes it evocatively.

As per the plan, the first house was to be ready almost two years back. Since the project announcement, a lot of attention was there for this project. The project is a collaboration between the TU/e, housing corporation Vesteda, and the companies Van Wijnen, Saint Gobain-Weber Beamix and Witteveen+Bos. The design of the houses is by Houben / Van Mierlo architects. In total there will be five printed houses in Bosrijk.

The techniques will improve in the subsequent houses. They shall think about printing the concrete floors for example. And making a house with multiple floors.

Tenant

The first tenant has been sought in recent months. He may live in the house for six months for rent of €800 per month. The tenant should take into account that from time to time interested parties come to take a look at the innovative project. On Friday, this first tenant will receive the key.

Because of the anti-corona measures, most people involved can only experience the key transfer via a Livestream. That starts Friday at 9.30 am.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.