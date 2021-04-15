Pennings Foundation reopens photography exhibition in Het Groene Woud

The Pennings Foundation, a presentation platform and knowledge centre for photography, has re-opened its Melancholy and Reality (Weemoed en Werkelijkheid) exhibition in national landscape Het Groene Woud (the Green Forest).

The photo exhibition, which was closed immediately after its original opening in December 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was organised by the Pennings Foundation in collaboration with Tilburg University and the Brabants Landschap foundation.

The festival, which takes place every 3 years in nature reserves around the country, hosts exhibitions, seminars, performances, and other events with the goal of encouraging social involvement in the Dutch landscape and providing a platform to boost innovation and foster new initiatives.

The 2021 edition is focused on the Van Gogh National Park. Het Groene Woud, which forms part of the park, includes nature reserves Bossche Broek, Kampina, Oisterwijkse Bossen and Vennen, Loonse and Drunense Duinen, De Mortelen, and Scheeken.

Melancholy and Reality incorporates three themes, the landscape in transition, different interests, and experiencing the landscape, featuring both historical and modern photography.

Central to the exhibition is the work of Noud Aartsen (1932-2010), dubbed “the photographer of Het Groene Woud”.

Visitors must register in advance on the Pennings Foundation website, and RIVM guidelines related to the ongoing pandemic must be adhered to.

The exhibition, which has been extended until May 8, is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12:00 to 17:00.