Parktheater unveils sustainable renovation works

Parktheater has undergone major renovation works to make the building more sustainable and energy efficient. The renovation consists of solar panels, improved insulation and LED lighting.

The theatre’s old and worn roof was already ready to be replaced. It is now well insulated and covered with almost four hundred solar panels.

Eindhoven City Council estimates that over the course of a year, the renovations will save enough energy to power a hundred households.

The renovations at Parktheater are part of a larger project by Eindhoven City Council to make its local real estate more sustainable. For instance, the town hall on Stadhuisplein has already been renovated, and there are similar plans for 150 more buildings.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman