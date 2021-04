Wizz Air will begin flights from Eindhoven Airport to Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s second-largest city, in June.

Starting on June 7, the airline will fly to the Eastern European city twice a week.

Flights from Eindhoven already serve the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo, and Tuzla, the country’s third-largest city.

Wizz Air also serves other Eastern European cities, in Poland and Romania, from Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040