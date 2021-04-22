Eindhoven Box Cup 2021 canceled

The fifth edition of the Eindhoven Box Cup, which was to happen from 20 to 24 May, has been canceled.

Earlier, the organisation announced that the tournament would continue because of the sponsorship from Jack’s Casino. The casino would compensate for the lack of paying spectators at the event. Specifically, it was announced that 200 boxers would compete.

However, due to the persistent corona situation, many athletes receive negative travel advice to come to the Netherlands. Therefore, the selections from various Asian countries, Russia, Ireland and England, have withdrawn from participation in the tournament.

As a result, the organisation cannot deliver the quality as previous editions. That is why, in consultation with the international boxing association AIBA, the organisation decided to cancel the tournament.

The Eindhoven Box Cup is the only AIBA tournament in the Netherlands and is supported by the NOC * NSF. The tournament was also cancelled last year due to the corona crisis.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei