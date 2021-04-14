Developer buys bulk of WoenselXL

Dutch real estate development firm Certitudo Capital has bought 36 retail units in the WoenselXL shopping centre.

The company announced that the deal involves a sum of €30,000,000. It concerns floor space of more than 16,000m2. It includes shops like Hunkemöller, Van Haren, and Bakker Bart.

The real estate will be acquired from investor and developer, Urban Interest, among others. WoenselXL is the largest shopping centre in Eindhoven, outside of the city centre. It has 140 shops.

‘Confidence’

“We have financing possibilities for all asset classes, provided they have sound business plans,” says a Rax Finance representative. This real estate financing firm is based in Amsterdam and financed this purchase. “We have every confidence in Certitudo Capital and its business plan.”

Built in 1971,WoenselXL was last renovated in 2006. It’s due for a facelift to reattract visitors. With this purchase, Certitudo Capital now owns most of the shopping centre.

Source: Studio040 and Certitudo Capital

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven