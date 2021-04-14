Eindhoven Airport loses €10 million

Eindhoven Airport made a loss of €10 million in 2020. This is evident from the airport’s annual figures, which were published on Monday.

It should come as no surprise that the airport was hit hard by corona. When the pandemic gripped the whole world in March last year, it also meant that hardly any flights were launched from the airport. Early this year, it was already known that corona caused the airport to carry almost 70% fewer passengers and about half as many flight movements at the airport.

These figures also had an impact on the financial performance of the airport. Turnover of only €23.3 million was achieved in 2020. A year earlier, in 2019, the turnover was still €64.7 million—a decrease of 64%, about €40 million.

Loss

As a result, the airport will make a loss of €10.5 million in 2020. A loss that the airport, with its equity capital of more than €100 million, can easily absorb. This is why Eindhoven Airport, through its CEO Roel Hellemons, is confident about 2021.

The airport is confident that aviation will recover this year and that it will be possible to travel within Europe in a responsible manner once again during the summer.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob