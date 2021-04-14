Commemoration cancelled

Every year, on 4 May, the Netherlands remembers its dead. Those who have died in wars or peacekeeping missions since the beginning of the Second World War.

And every year, women and children’s who have perished are commemorated at the VrouwenVredesmonument (Women’s Peace Monument) on Parklaan. But, not this year. “The reasons for this are obvious and need no further explanation,” the Eindhoven Stichting Vredesburo (Peace Office Foundation), writes on their website.

They organise this annual event. The organising committee does, however, call for a personal commemoration. “It shouldn’t pass by silently.”

‘More relevant than ever’

“The people who attend every year should feel that it doesn’t matter. On the contrary, we consider it more relevant than ever. Women are still disproportionately affected by violence.”

“We hope everyone will find a chance to take pause in their own way and find a way to express themselves. Lay a flower, write a poem, compose a song. Use the (social media) channels that are available,” says the organisation.

Eindhoven’s Peace Office Foundation wants people to remember all these fallen souls in a special way. “Carry out the message that violence can’t be justified. One victim is one too many.”

“We hope to meet at the monument again next year. But this year, everyone will have to have their own small commemoration,” writes the foundation. For information about this Eindhoven commemoration, please contact the Peace Bureau.

Source: Studio040 and Vredesburo

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven