ASML records higher turnover than expected

ASML has a good quarter behind it.

In the first three months of this year, the Veldhoven-based chip machine manufacturer recorded a turnover of €4.4 billion. That is more than the company had expected earlier.

The profit amounted to €1.3 billion. ASML is profiting from the enormous demand for chips in the world. Companies, therefore, want new machines to be able to produce more chips.

ASML also expects good results for the rest of the year. The company expects to increase its turnover by 30% compared to last year. Despite the global pandemic, 2020 was the umpteenth record year in a row.

Turnover then came to almost €14 billion. Only the first quarter was disappointing last year when COVID-19 had just broken out.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob