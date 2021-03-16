VVD wants to continue with Eindhoven coalition

The VVD wants to continue with the current coalition in Eindhoven. A year before the municipal elections, the liberals declared that they want to work along with PvdA, CDA and GroenLinks.

This is what Eindhoven councillor and VVD leader in the city Marcel Oosterveer says in the ED. The VVD is the largest party in Eindhoven. The party took the lead for the current cooperation with the three coalition partners. “I have confidence in these parties. We get along very well and we offer each other something. It is good that this is possible. I would very much like to continue with these parties,” he says in the newspaper.

Oosterveer is currently rehabilitating from eye surgeries. Due to a rare eye disease, he is almost blind. In August last year, he had to resign from his job. He’s on recovery and is to return to work in July. Joost de Jong has taken over his duties as councillor for finance.

Oosterveer does not want to become party leader again in the elections.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta