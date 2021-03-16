First day of voting with red pencil as a gift

The first of the election (Lower House) went off quite well in the Eindhoven region, despite the anti- corona measures.

For the first time in history, voting can take place on three days. This reduces the chance of spreading the coronavirus. For example, in Geldrop Mierlo, is a municipality with 31 thousand voters. There they set up 20 safe polling stations.

In Eindhoven, people could go to the Brabantia sports hall on Monday. There too, the arrangement were corona proof. “Washing hands and just be a bit more careful” is how one elderly voter summarised it.

Pencil

On Monday, it was mostly older people who came to fill out the ballot. That was also the intention; the first two days of the three are intended for the elderly and the weak who do not want to run the risk of encountering too many people. For reasons of hygiene, Geldrop residents who voted received the red pencil as a gift.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta