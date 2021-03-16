Last attempt to convince the “swing voters”

This weekend, the political parties tried to convince the last floating voters in the region. Newspapers and flyers were put through the postboxes in the districts of Eindhoven.

The local campaign teams of GroenLinks, PvdA, CDA and SP, among others, were on the street. And this year’s campaign looks very different than usual for elections to the House of Representatives. Much of it is digital, and talking to potential voters is out of the question this time.

Source: www.studio040.nl

