Son en Breugel town hall revamp complete

The refurbishment of the Son en Breugel town hall is complete. The building was taken in hand over the past 18 months and is now much more energy efficient.

Construction firm Stam en De Koning started renovating the monument in 2020. Parts were stripped and demolished and then rebuilt. Many old and characteristic elements have been preserved. These include the concrete pillars and the grand staircase in the entrance hall.

Furthermore, the town hall’s been made much more energy efficient. For example, the building has a heat pump and no gas connection. There are also solar panels on the roof and the insulation is much better.

Earlier, the new wing of the town hall had already been put into use.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob