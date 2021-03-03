Fewer voting locations in Endhoven

In a fortnight, it’s time for Dutch citizens to vote for their House of Representative members.

However, this year, there are far fewer polling stations in Eindhoven. According to the city council, they can’t use many locations. That’s because of all the COVID-19 measures. Instead of the envisaged 75 sites, there are only 45 places in the city where Dutch residents can cast their votes this year.

People can’t vote at places like school buildings, nursing homes and special sites like the train station. “Only locations that are large enough and have a separate entrance and exit can be used. They must also be accessible,” says a council representative.

Everything’s set

The municipality also states that they’ve already printed and sent out voting cards. All preparations have already been set in motion. It’s, therefore, no longer possible to add locations before mid-March. The council will, however, have six mobile voting stations.

Now that there are far fewer locations, some people will have to travel a greater distance than usual to vote. The council asks residents for their understanding.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven