Shopkeepers can finally smile again

There’s no such thing as a perfect world anymore. But, many business owners in Woensel West are delighted that, starting today, they can receive a few customers again. Even if they have to do so in time slots.

The nice weather might bring some bargain-hunters to their doors today. That’s when the shops on Edison Street can cautiously open for business again. But those shoppers will have to make appointments. Otherwise, they won’t be allowed in.

Vera Wolf of ‘De Grote Wolf’ toy shop won’t let this dampen her spirits. “We don’t get a lot of visitors anyway. So I don’t expect to disappoint many customers. Most know about the time slots and will heed that. I have quite a few appointments lined up for the week ahead.”

Things are also looking up for Wendy van Uum. Without a webshop, things have been very quiet and difficult lately. “At times, I was in tears. I didn’t know how to make ends meet. But we’re allowed to do a bit of business again. I now feel more optimistic and hopeful.”

“These time slots are something new for me too. We’ll see how it goes. I hope that won’t put people off. They might feel obliged to buy something. But’s that’s not the case. For me, it’s mainly about familiarity. Getting people to know the shop and me. Then customers will eventually come of their own accord.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven