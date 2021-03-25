Students unveil mobile home concept

Solar Team Eindhoven is a student team from the Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e). They’re building a mobile home that runs on solar energy. One can work and live there while travelling on the power of the sun.

‘SHOW’ is expected to hit the road in September. The model generates enough solar power for driving, showering, watching TV, charging your laptop, and making coffee. “This is possible by applying new technologies smartly. Brainport Eindhoven offers us many possibilities. By working together with other companies in the region, we can quickly innovate”, says Kjell Revenberg from Solar Team Eindhoven.

Solar Team Eindhoven initially formed to design a solar-powered consumer car. When they succeeded, the team stayed together to innovate on new things. The team consists of 22 enthusiastic students from the TU/e.

Translator: Shufei