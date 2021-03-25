Artists to, again, get help to jump-start their careers

The third edition of Jump! is about to get underway.

This is a talent development programme for young visual artists in Brabant. The artists will get group and individual support for the next 18 months. They’ll be given the space to develop their artistic skills.

These fledgling artists can acquire the skills they need to build up their professional practice. This is thanks to courses and workshops. Various organisations also collaborate the make their knowledge and network available to these new talents.

Returning and new partners

Eindhoven’s Galerie Nasty will again be a partner in this project. The Pennings Foundation will also rejoin. New are Make Eindhoven and the Jan Cunen Museum in Oss.

The collaborating organisations selected 12 young visual artists from a long list of talents. All kinds of professionals from across the art world used several criteria to compile this list. One of the conditions is that the participating artist has a clear connection with North Brabant.

They must also be willing to invest the time and energy the Jump! talent development programme demands. The participants are Sanne Bax, Femke Dekkers, Mike Dings, Mirte van Duppen, H.U.T. Kollektief (Koen Reijnen and Thomas Koevoets), and Martijn Linssen.

Met in Eindhoven

Then there’s Ema Vaneková, Bo Stokkermans, Teun Welten, Wessel Verrijt, Zoë d’Hont, and Nina van de Ven. All these artists and representatives from the collaborating art institutions met on Tuesday, 16 March. That was, of course, done ‘corona-proof’ at Make Eindhoven.

The talents will regularly exhibit as a group in the coming year and a half. The first exhibition is planned for the spring in De Cacaofabriek in Helmond.

Jump! is part of TalentHub Brabant. It aims to help talented artists continue their post-academic development. It also wants to support them in building up their professional practice.

This platform was developed by the professional arts and culture sector in Brabant, the North Brabant province, and Kunstloc. Kunstloc is the province’s art and culture knowledge and implementation organisation.

Source: Pennings Foundation press release

Translator: Melinda Walraven