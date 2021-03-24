Rob fixes instruments and lightens musicians’ moods

In Rob van Geffen’s studio, wind musicians have their instruments repaired, but their mood also improves.

The Kleppen en Polsters workshop is in a street that runs parallel to Boschdijk. Owner Rob van Geffen has been repairing wind instruments for years. He learned the trade from his father.

Apart from doing repairs, Rob also does a lot of socialising. And the musicians are gratefully for this, especially in this corona time. The shop has become a kind of clubhouse for saxophone, tuba, and trumpet players.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob