COVID-19 hospital admissions: ‘Stable, but pressure’s rising’

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to regional hospitals has remained stable in recent weeks. However, pressure remains high.

In the MMC in Veldhoven, the number of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 increased slightly to 43. There were 38 last week. Five patients are in the ICU, which is comparable with the previous week’s figures.

“So, there is a slight increase,” spokesperson Monique de Jong says. “That’s for the first time in a while. The hospital is calm but busy.”

One more

This slight increase is also evident at Geldrop’s St. Anna Hospital. “There are currently 14 people with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital, of which two are in the ICU,” spokesperson Yvon van den Berg says. “Before, there were 13.”

“The pressure is stable in our hospital. It varies every day. At the moment, we can manage it alongside it most of the regular care. But it remains a balancing act. It’s a marathon for our staff.”

While other hospitals in the region are stable, Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven is experiencing a ‘worrying increase’. “Currently, we have 55 COVID-19 patients. That’s ten more than last week. Of those 55, 13 are now in the ICU,” Roel Rambags of Catharina Hospital says. “This a worrying trend. The people coming to the hospital are also sicker.”

These rising numbers are the reason why the Dutch government has extended most of the country’s COVID-19 measures by three weeks, until 20 April. There were two changes – the curfew will be pushed back to 22:00 from next week Wednesday. And travelling is discouraged until mid-May.

Fewer elderly patients

There has been a slight decrease in the hospital admission of people over the age of 80. The vaccines, therefore, appear to be having the desired effect. However, all three hospital representatives say it’s still too early to draw any real conclusions.

So, the hospitals in and around Eindhoven remain busy. The balance between COVID-19 care and general care is especially precarious. A more significant increase in the number of infections (and therefore, admissions) will ultimately affect regular care.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven