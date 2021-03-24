Philips again company with best reputation

Philips has once again been named a major company with the best reputation in the Netherlands.

This is evident from research conducted by The RepTrak Company. This institution tracks the reputation of large companies worldwide. Companies are judged on their trust, prestige, and products, among other things.

Of the 30 largest companies in the Netherlands, Philips came out on top for the 14th year in a row. No other company has won so many times in a row.

Last year, the technology company received positive attention because of its increase in the production of equipment needed during the corona crisis. These include breathing appliances and monitoring equipment.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob