Postponement for Stationsplein’s high-rise buildings

The prestigious building project on the Eindhoven Stationsplein is being delayed. While the city council desires to see the three towers soon, a large part of the council wants to put the brakes on.

D66, SP, Elderly Appel and ChristenUnie, among others, want the project to be coordinated with plans for the entire station area. And such plans are not ready yet.

It is not clear how long the postponement will last. The city council promises to come up with an elaborate overall plan later this year.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei