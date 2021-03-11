Top cyclists to help train youngsters

Team Jumbo-Visma is a Dutch professional bicycle racing team. They will be holding training sessions in Geldrop.

These are for 13 to 17-year-olds. The cycling team wants to not only train these youngsters. These also want to introduce them to the world of cycling.

This world-class cycling team’s Academy will be hosting these training sessions at the TML Dommelstreek cycling course in Geldrop. The participants will learn the basic skills needed for this sport. That’s according to a Team Jumbo-Visma spokesperson.

The trainers will pay special attention to negotiating curves and riding in a bunch. They will discuss nutrition and the use of materials too. These training sessions will be held every Thursday from 18 March to 20 May, from 19:00 to 20:30.

Participation is free. You can register here. Team Jumbo-Visma team will hold these training workshops in five other locations too. Please check their website for more information.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven