Eindhoven/Best to swap land

Part of the area on which Eindhoven’s Brainport Industries Campus plans to expand is still in Best.

That’s why as of next year, the municipal borders between this city and town will change. According to an Eindhoven City Council press release, “The reason … is the integral area development of Brainport Industries Campus. And the construction and management of the new road structure in the Northwest of Eindhoven.”

The boundary adjustment means that a single municipality can manage the future development of Brainport Industries Campus. It will also bring administrative capacity under one council. The proposed boundary adjustment will soon be presented to the Eindhoven and Best municipal councils.

Better

Eindhoven Municipality will gain the area between the Beatrix canal, the A58 motorway and the Ekkersrijt stream. “After the correction, the new municipal boundaries are more in line with the watercourses and highway’s physical locations. That’s better for road authorities, police and emergency services too.”

Eindhoven will give up some land to Best in return. There’s a little piece on the north side of the A58 motorway. It belongs to Eindhoven but can’t be reached without crossing into Best first. “So, it’s logical to add it to … Best,” reads the statement.

According to a local Dutch newspaper, Eindhoven will be paying Best €1.1 million for the exchange. Eindhoven will get eight hectares from Best. Best will get one in return.

The redivision design will be submitted to Best and Eindhoven’s councils on 19 and 28 April, respectively. The councils’ decisions and the accompanying documents will be available for inspection from 6 May to 30 June. Both municipal councils will discuss the plan in September.

Source: Eindhoven City Council press release

Translator: Melinda Walraven