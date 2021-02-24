Political party wants to try reopening some restaurants

The political party, Denk, wants the Municipality of Eindhoven to start a trial. It should open some of the city’s eateries.

Denk says Utrecht and its local Health Department (GGD) are doing this. So, it wants Eindhoven to do the same. The city’s hospitality industry is struggling. It’s been closed since mid-October because of the lockdown.

Denk wants establishments that comply with the anti-COVID-19 rules to be able to open under certain circumstances. The party wants to know whether the city council is prepared to discuss this with these businesses and the GGD. They should see if an ‘intelligent’ reopening is possible.

